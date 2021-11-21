Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has hauled in 32 passes (52 targets) for 328 yards (32.8 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.
  • Pascal has been the target of 52 of his team's 339 passing attempts this season, or 15.3% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Pascal is averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 13.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
  • Pascal has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bills have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 201.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Pascal was targeted two times and racked up two catches for nine yards.
  • Pascal's 11 receptions have led to 110 yards (36.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

52

15.3%

32

328

3

9

23.7%

Michael Pittman Jr.

76

22.4%

55

729

5

10

26.3%

Jonathan Taylor

35

10.3%

29

303

1

2

5.3%

Mo Alie-Cox

28

8.3%

15

211

4

5

13.2%

Powered By Data Skrive