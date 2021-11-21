Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has hauled in 32 passes (52 targets) for 328 yards (32.8 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.

Pascal has been the target of 52 of his team's 339 passing attempts this season, or 15.3% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Pascal is averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 13.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).

Pascal has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bills have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 201.2 yards per game through the air.

The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Pascal was targeted two times and racked up two catches for nine yards.

Pascal's 11 receptions have led to 110 yards (36.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 52 15.3% 32 328 3 9 23.7% Michael Pittman Jr. 76 22.4% 55 729 5 10 26.3% Jonathan Taylor 35 10.3% 29 303 1 2 5.3% Mo Alie-Cox 28 8.3% 15 211 4 5 13.2%

