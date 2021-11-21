Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has hauled in 32 passes (52 targets) for 328 yards (32.8 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.
- Pascal has been the target of 52 of his team's 339 passing attempts this season, or 15.3% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Bills.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Pascal is averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 13.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
- Pascal has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bills have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 201.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Pascal was targeted two times and racked up two catches for nine yards.
- Pascal's 11 receptions have led to 110 yards (36.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
52
15.3%
32
328
3
9
23.7%
Michael Pittman Jr.
76
22.4%
55
729
5
10
26.3%
Jonathan Taylor
35
10.3%
29
303
1
2
5.3%
Mo Alie-Cox
28
8.3%
15
211
4
5
13.2%
Powered By Data Skrive