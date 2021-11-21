Before Zack Moss hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 11 matchup sees Moss' Buffalo Bills (6-3) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moss has 260 rushing yards on 72 attempts (28.9 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.

He has added 18 catches for 166 yards (18.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 72, or 30.0%, of his team's 240 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the ball 40.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Moss recorded 21 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Colts, 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Moss did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Colts.

In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 17th in the league, giving up 113.7 yards per game.

The Bills are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Moss ran for 27 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Moss has rushed for 52 yards (17.3 per game) on 18 carries with one touchdown.

He's also grabbed eight passes for 57 yards (19.0 per game).

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 72 30.0% 260 4 23 41.1% 3.6 Devin Singletary 80 33.3% 398 2 11 19.6% 5.0 Josh Allen 59 24.6% 322 3 16 28.6% 5.5 Matt Breida 7 2.9% 32 1 1 1.8% 4.6

