Publish date:
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moss has 260 rushing yards on 72 attempts (28.9 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.
- He has added 18 catches for 166 yards (18.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 72, or 30.0%, of his team's 240 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the ball 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Moss recorded 21 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Colts, 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Moss did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Colts.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 17th in the league, giving up 113.7 yards per game.
- The Bills are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jets, Moss ran for 27 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Moss has rushed for 52 yards (17.3 per game) on 18 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also grabbed eight passes for 57 yards (19.0 per game).
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
72
30.0%
260
4
23
41.1%
3.6
Devin Singletary
80
33.3%
398
2
11
19.6%
5.0
Josh Allen
59
24.6%
322
3
16
28.6%
5.5
Matt Breida
7
2.9%
32
1
1
1.8%
4.6
