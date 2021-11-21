Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Before Zack Moss hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 11 matchup sees Moss' Buffalo Bills (6-3) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moss has 260 rushing yards on 72 attempts (28.9 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.
  • He has added 18 catches for 166 yards (18.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 72, or 30.0%, of his team's 240 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the ball 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Moss recorded 21 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Colts, 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Moss did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Colts.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 17th in the league, giving up 113.7 yards per game.
  • The Bills are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Moss ran for 27 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Moss has rushed for 52 yards (17.3 per game) on 18 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also grabbed eight passes for 57 yards (19.0 per game).

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

72

30.0%

260

4

23

41.1%

3.6

Devin Singletary

80

33.3%

398

2

11

19.6%

5.0

Josh Allen

59

24.6%

322

3

16

28.6%

5.5

Matt Breida

7

2.9%

32

1

1

1.8%

4.6

