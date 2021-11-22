The Air Force Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (2-9, 0-0 MWC) will face each other in clash of MWC foes at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Air Force's games this season have gone over 49.5 points three of 10 times.

UNLV's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 1.4 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.5 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 46.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Friday's total.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 3.6 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Falcons rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels surrender (31.5).

Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.5 points.

The Falcons rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (415.9) than the Rebels give up per contest (400.2).

In games that Air Force churns out more than 400.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six fewer than the Rebels have forced (16).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when underdogs by 18 points or more this season.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Rebels average 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 19.5 the Falcons allow.

UNLV is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.

The Rebels collect 25.9 more yards per game (320.8) than the Falcons allow (294.9).

UNLV is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team amasses over 294.9 yards.

This year the Rebels have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (14).

Season Stats