Air Force vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force's games this season have gone over 49.5 points three of 10 times.
- UNLV's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 1.4 points above Friday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 1.5 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 46.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 49.5-point total for this game is 3.6 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Air Force's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Falcons rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels surrender (31.5).
- Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.5 points.
- The Falcons rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (415.9) than the Rebels give up per contest (400.2).
- In games that Air Force churns out more than 400.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six fewer than the Rebels have forced (16).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rebels have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when underdogs by 18 points or more this season.
- UNLV's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Rebels average 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 19.5 the Falcons allow.
- UNLV is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.
- The Rebels collect 25.9 more yards per game (320.8) than the Falcons allow (294.9).
- UNLV is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team amasses over 294.9 yards.
- This year the Rebels have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|UNLV
29.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
415.9
Avg. Total Yards
320.8
294.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.2
10
Giveaways
20
14
Takeaways
16