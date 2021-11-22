Publish date:
Alabama vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama's games this season have gone over 55 points 10 of 11 times.
- Auburn's games have gone over 55 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 74.7 points per game, 19.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 7.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55 over/under in this game is 1.1 points higher than the 53.9 average total in Tigers games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Crimson Tide are 3-3 ATS when favored by 19.5 points or more this season.
- Alabama has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide put up 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers allow (22.0).
- When Alabama puts up more than 22.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 131.9 more yards per game (501.0) than the Tigers allow per outing (369.1).
- In games that Alabama amasses more than 369.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have turned the ball over nine times, while the Tigers have forced nine.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Auburn has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 10.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.7).
- Auburn is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.
- The Tigers collect 427.8 yards per game, 122.5 more yards than the 305.3 the Crimson Tide allow.
- When Auburn amasses more than 305.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, six fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Auburn
44.4
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22.0
501.0
Avg. Total Yards
427.8
305.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
369.1
9
Giveaways
11
17
Takeaways
9