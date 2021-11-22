The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) meet in the 2021 edition of the Iron Bowl.

Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 55 points 10 of 11 times.

Auburn's games have gone over 55 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 74.7 points per game, 19.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 7.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 55 over/under in this game is 1.1 points higher than the 53.9 average total in Tigers games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Crimson Tide are 3-3 ATS when favored by 19.5 points or more this season.

Alabama has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide put up 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers allow (22.0).

When Alabama puts up more than 22.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide rack up 131.9 more yards per game (501.0) than the Tigers allow per outing (369.1).

In games that Alabama amasses more than 369.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have turned the ball over nine times, while the Tigers have forced nine.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

Auburn has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 10.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.7).

Auburn is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.

The Tigers collect 427.8 yards per game, 122.5 more yards than the 305.3 the Crimson Tide allow.

When Auburn amasses more than 305.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, six fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats