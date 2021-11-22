The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a Sun Belt matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.3, is 2.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.3 points more than the 52.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.9, 1.4 points more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The 55.5 total in this game is 1.3 points above the 54.2 average total in Eagles games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 24.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Mountaineers score 36.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the Eagles allow per outing (31.8).

Appalachian State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.8 points.

The Mountaineers collect just 5.5 fewer yards per game (450.0) than the Eagles give up per contest (455.5).

When Appalachian State picks up more than 455.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Georgia Southern has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Eagles rack up just 1.4 more points per game (21.8) than the Mountaineers allow (20.4).

When Georgia Southern puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up 354.5 yards per game, 23.4 more yards than the 331.1 the Mountaineers allow.

In games that Georgia Southern totals more than 331.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 16 times, four fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats