Arizona State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Arizona's games have gone over 52 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 53.3 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Sun Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Sun Devils average just 1.9 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Wildcats allow (30.8).
- Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.8 points.
- The Sun Devils average 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (377.7).
- Arizona State is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 377.7 yards.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 more times (21 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 20 points or more this season.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Wildcats score 4.1 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Sun Devils allow (21.5).
- Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.
- The Wildcats collect 28.6 more yards per game (351.7) than the Sun Devils give up per outing (323.1).
- Arizona is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team totals over 323.1 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (17).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Arizona
28.9
Avg. Points Scored
17.4
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
409.2
Avg. Total Yards
351.7
323.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.7
21
Giveaways
21
17
Takeaways
6