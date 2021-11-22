Pac-12 rivals will clash when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in four of 10 games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 52 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 53.3 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Sun Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Sun Devils average just 1.9 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Wildcats allow (30.8).

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.8 points.

The Sun Devils average 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (377.7).

Arizona State is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 377.7 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 more times (21 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 20 points or more this season.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Wildcats score 4.1 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Sun Devils allow (21.5).

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Wildcats collect 28.6 more yards per game (351.7) than the Sun Devils give up per outing (323.1).

Arizona is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team totals over 323.1 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (17).

Season Stats