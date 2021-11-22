SEC opponents will clash when the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) meet the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

In 54.5% of Missouri's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.5.

Friday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Razorbacks games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 62.5 total in this game is 1.2 points above the 61.3 average total in Tigers games this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 7-4-1 this season.

This season, the Razorbacks have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

This year, the Razorbacks average 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (34.7).

Arkansas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 34.7 points.

The Razorbacks collect 443.1 yards per game, only 4.1 fewer than the 447.2 the Tigers allow per matchup.

Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 447.2 yards.

The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 14 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Tigers put up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.6).

When Missouri records more than 24.6 points, it is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Tigers collect 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks give up per outing (376.4).

In games that Missouri totals over 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats