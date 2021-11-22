Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- In 54.5% of Missouri's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.5.
- Friday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Razorbacks games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 62.5 total in this game is 1.2 points above the 61.3 average total in Tigers games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 7-4-1 this season.
- This season, the Razorbacks have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 14 points or more.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- This year, the Razorbacks average 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (34.7).
- Arkansas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 34.7 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 443.1 yards per game, only 4.1 fewer than the 447.2 the Tigers allow per matchup.
- Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 447.2 yards.
- The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 14 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).
- The Tigers put up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.6).
- When Missouri records more than 24.6 points, it is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Tigers collect 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks give up per outing (376.4).
- In games that Missouri totals over 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Missouri
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
420.8
376.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.2
8
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
15