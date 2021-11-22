Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC opponents will clash when the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) meet the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
  • In 54.5% of Missouri's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.5.
  • Friday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Razorbacks games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • The 62.5 total in this game is 1.2 points above the 61.3 average total in Tigers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Arkansas is 7-4-1 this season.
  • This season, the Razorbacks have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 14 points or more.
  • Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
  • This year, the Razorbacks average 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (34.7).
  • Arkansas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 34.7 points.
  • The Razorbacks collect 443.1 yards per game, only 4.1 fewer than the 447.2 the Tigers allow per matchup.
  • Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 447.2 yards.
  • The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
  • Missouri has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Tigers have been underdogs by 14 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).
  • The Tigers put up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.6).
  • When Missouri records more than 24.6 points, it is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Tigers collect 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks give up per outing (376.4).
  • In games that Missouri totals over 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ArkansasStatsMissouri

31.3

Avg. Points Scored

30.8

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

34.7

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

420.8

376.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

447.2

8

Giveaways

11

13

Takeaways

15