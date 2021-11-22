The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-9, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a Sun Belt matchup against the Texas State Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Arkansas State vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

Texas State's games have gone over 61.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.5, is 13.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.4 points lower than the 73.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Red Wolves and their opponents have scored an average of 66.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.3 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

In Arkansas State's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Arkansas State's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Red Wolves score 8.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Bobcats allow (34.0).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 34.0 points.

The Red Wolves collect 388.3 yards per game, 40.4 fewer yards than the 428.7 the Bobcats allow per outing.

When Arkansas State picks up over 428.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 10 more times (22 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Texas State Stats and Trends

In Texas State's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Bobcats have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.

Texas State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Bobcats average 16.9 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Red Wolves allow (39.9).

The Bobcats rack up 177.3 fewer yards per game (344.6) than the Red Wolves allow per contest (521.9).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Red Wolves have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Season Stats