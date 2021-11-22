Publish date:
Ball State vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ball State vs. Buffalo
Over/Under Insights
- Ball State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Buffalo's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 58.5.
- The two teams combine to score 56.4 points per game, 2.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 59.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 58.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 55.6, 2.9 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 58.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Ball State has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cardinals average 6.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls give up (30.8).
- Ball State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.8 points.
- The Cardinals average 86.8 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Bulls allow per matchup (432.3).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ball State at SISportsbook.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has two wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Bulls average 31.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the Cardinals give up (28.6).
- Buffalo is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 28.6 points.
- The Bulls rack up just 7.9 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals allow per contest (422.9).
- In games that Buffalo amasses over 422.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Cardinals have forced 15 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ball State
|Stats
|Buffalo
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
345.5
Avg. Total Yards
415.0
422.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
10
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
12