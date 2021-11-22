MAC rivals will do battle when the Ball State Cardinals (5-6, 0-0 MAC) meet the Buffalo Bulls (4-7, 0-0 MAC) at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.

Odds for Ball State vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Buffalo's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 58.5.

The two teams combine to score 56.4 points per game, 2.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 59.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 55.6, 2.9 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 58.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Ball State has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals average 6.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls give up (30.8).

Ball State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.8 points.

The Cardinals average 86.8 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Bulls allow per matchup (432.3).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (12).

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has two wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Bulls average 31.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the Cardinals give up (28.6).

Buffalo is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 28.6 points.

The Bulls rack up just 7.9 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals allow per contest (422.9).

In games that Buffalo amasses over 422.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Cardinals have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats