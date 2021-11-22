The No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) have a Big 12 matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Big 12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.

In 63.6% of Texas Tech's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.

Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.5 points greater than the 51.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 7.7 points below the 59.7 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Bears put up just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders surrender (32.5).

When Baylor puts up more than 32.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears rack up 447.0 yards per game, 38.3 more yards than the 408.7 the Red Raiders allow per matchup.

Baylor is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses over 408.7 yards.

The Bears have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Raiders.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Red Raiders put up 11.5 more points per game (30.5) than the Bears allow (19.0).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 19.0 points, it is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Red Raiders rack up 63.8 more yards per game (410.3) than the Bears give up per contest (346.5).

Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 346.5 yards.

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Bears have forced 18 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats