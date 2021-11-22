Publish date:
Baylor vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- In 63.6% of Texas Tech's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 0.5 points greater than the 51.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52-point over/under for this game is 7.7 points below the 59.7 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bears have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- This year, the Bears put up just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders surrender (32.5).
- When Baylor puts up more than 32.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears rack up 447.0 yards per game, 38.3 more yards than the 408.7 the Red Raiders allow per matchup.
- Baylor is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses over 408.7 yards.
- The Bears have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year the Red Raiders put up 11.5 more points per game (30.5) than the Bears allow (19.0).
- When Texas Tech puts up more than 19.0 points, it is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Red Raiders rack up 63.8 more yards per game (410.3) than the Bears give up per contest (346.5).
- Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 346.5 yards.
- This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Bears have forced 18 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas Tech
34.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
447.0
Avg. Total Yards
410.3
346.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.7
12
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
12