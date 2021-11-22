MWC rivals will clash when the Boise State Broncos (7-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of San Diego State's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 44.

The two teams combine to score 58.1 points per game, 14.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 35.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 13.4 more than Friday's total.

The 43.6 PPG average total in Aztecs games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those games.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Broncos rack up 13.0 more points per game (30.4) than the Aztecs give up (17.4).

Boise State is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.4 points.

The Broncos collect 386.6 yards per game, 72.9 more yards than the 313.7 the Aztecs give up per matchup.

When Boise State piles up more than 313.7 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Broncos have 12 giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have 17 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

San Diego State's games this season have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Aztecs rack up 9.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos allow (18.3).

San Diego State is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.3 points.

The Aztecs rack up 33.3 fewer yards per game (328.3) than the Broncos allow per outing (361.6).

When San Diego State amasses more than 361.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats