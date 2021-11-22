Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
BYU vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2) will clash with the USC Trojans (4-6) at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Odds for BYU vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU and its opponents have combined for 64 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of USC's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.
  • Cougars games have an average total of 56.4 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 64 total in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Trojans games this season.
  • BYU has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).
  • BYU's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • The Cougars average 33.4 points per game, comparable to the 32.2 per matchup the Trojans surrender.
  • When BYU records more than 32.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cougars rack up 455.8 yards per game, 38 more yards than the 417.8 the Trojans allow per contest.
  • BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 417.8 yards.
  • The Cougars have nine giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .
  • USC is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Trojans have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • USC has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Trojans rack up 6.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Cougars surrender (23.6).
  • When USC puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Trojans average 65.1 more yards per game (445.6) than the Cougars allow (380.5).
  • In games that USC piles up more than 380.5 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
  • The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats

BYUStatsUSC

33.4

Avg. Points Scored

29.9

23.6

Avg. Points Allowed

32.2

455.8

Avg. Total Yards

445.6

380.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

417.8

9

Giveaways

18

19

Takeaways

17