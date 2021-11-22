The No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2) will clash with the USC Trojans (4-6) at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Odds for BYU vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 64 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

So far this season, 50% of USC's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.

Cougars games have an average total of 56.4 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64 total in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Trojans games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).

BYU's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Cougars average 33.4 points per game, comparable to the 32.2 per matchup the Trojans surrender.

When BYU records more than 32.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up 455.8 yards per game, 38 more yards than the 417.8 the Trojans allow per contest.

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 417.8 yards.

The Cougars have nine giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .

USC Stats and Trends

USC is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

USC has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Trojans rack up 6.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Cougars surrender (23.6).

When USC puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans average 65.1 more yards per game (445.6) than the Cougars allow (380.5).

In games that USC piles up more than 380.5 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats