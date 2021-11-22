Publish date:
BYU vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have combined for 64 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- So far this season, 50% of USC's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.
- Cougars games have an average total of 56.4 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64 total in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Trojans games this season.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).
- BYU's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Cougars average 33.4 points per game, comparable to the 32.2 per matchup the Trojans surrender.
- When BYU records more than 32.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars rack up 455.8 yards per game, 38 more yards than the 417.8 the Trojans allow per contest.
- BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 417.8 yards.
- The Cougars have nine giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .
USC Stats and Trends
- USC is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- USC has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Trojans rack up 6.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Cougars surrender (23.6).
- When USC puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans average 65.1 more yards per game (445.6) than the Cougars allow (380.5).
- In games that USC piles up more than 380.5 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
23.6
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
455.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.6
380.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.8
9
Giveaways
18
19
Takeaways
17