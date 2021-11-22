MAC rivals will battle when the Central Michigan Chippewas (7-4, 0-0 MAC) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in four of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Eastern Michigan's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 64.

Friday's total is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 66.1 points per game average.

The 55.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.9 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.

The average total in Chippewas games this season is 59.2, 4.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 64 .

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 6.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Chippewas have been favored by 8 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Chippewas average 5.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Eagles allow (27.5).

Central Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.5 points.

The Chippewas collect 23.5 more yards per game (459.7) than the Eagles allow per matchup (436.2).

Central Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 436.2 yards.

This year, the Chippewas have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (15).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 8 points or more (in two chances).

Eastern Michigan's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This season the Eagles put up 5.3 more points per game (32.9) than the Chippewas surrender (27.6).

Eastern Michigan is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.6 points.

The Eagles rack up just 12.4 fewer yards per game (395.0) than the Chippewas allow per contest (407.4).

When Eastern Michigan churns out more than 407.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This season the Eagles have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Chippewas have takeaways (13).

Season Stats