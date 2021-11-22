Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for Chris Godwin, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) take on the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin has 57 catches (77 targets) and a team-high 717 receiving yards (79.7 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

Godwin has been the target of 77 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 20.1% of the target share.

Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 24.3% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 66.7% passing plays and 33.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Godwin has averaged 22.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Giants, 50.0 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In four matchups with the Giants, Godwin has not had a touchdown catch.

The Giants are allowing 263.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have allowed 16 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Godwin was targeted eight times, picking up 57 yards on seven receptions.

Godwin's during his last three games stat line reveals 23 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 102.7 yards per game, and was targeted 31 times.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 77 20.1% 57 717 4 17 24.3% Mike Evans 66 17.2% 41 606 9 11 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 10.9% 29 418 4 3 4.3% Leonard Fournette 48 12.5% 38 284 0 8 11.4%

