AAC opponents will clash when the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0, 0-0 AAC) battle the East Carolina Pirates (7-4, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 58.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of East Carolina's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 58.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.2, is 12.7 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 17.0 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.7, 3.8 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 58.5 .

The 58.5 total in this game is 1.0 point above the 57.5 average total in Pirates games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-5-0 this year.

The Bearcats are 3-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Bearcats average 14.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Pirates surrender (25.5).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Bearcats collect 430.1 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 390.2 the Pirates allow per contest.

When Cincinnati piles up more than 390.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Pirates have forced (19).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Pirates won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

East Carolina has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Pirates rack up 15.2 more points per game (31.2) than the Bearcats give up (16.0).

East Carolina is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team records more than 16.0 points.

The Pirates average 142.9 more yards per game (447.1) than the Bearcats allow per matchup (304.2).

East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 304.2 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (29).

Season Stats