Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 58.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of East Carolina's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 58.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.2, is 12.7 points above Friday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 17.0 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.7, 3.8 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 58.5 .
- The 58.5 total in this game is 1.0 point above the 57.5 average total in Pirates games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-5-0 this year.
- The Bearcats are 3-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Bearcats average 14.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Pirates surrender (25.5).
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Bearcats collect 430.1 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 390.2 the Pirates allow per contest.
- When Cincinnati piles up more than 390.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Pirates have forced (19).
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Pirates won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
- East Carolina has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Pirates rack up 15.2 more points per game (31.2) than the Bearcats give up (16.0).
- East Carolina is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team records more than 16.0 points.
- The Pirates average 142.9 more yards per game (447.1) than the Bearcats allow per matchup (304.2).
- East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 304.2 yards.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (29).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|East Carolina
40.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
447.1
304.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
16
Giveaways
20
29
Takeaways
19