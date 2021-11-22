Publish date:
Clemson vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 43 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 49.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 40.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 43 total in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43-point total for this game is 7.1 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- In Clemson's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more in five chances.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers rack up just 2.8 more points per game (26.5) than the Gamecocks allow (23.7).
- When Clemson records more than 23.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect only 6.2 more yards per game (362.7) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (356.5).
- When Clemson totals more than 356.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (23).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This season, the Gamecocks have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
- South Carolina has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Gamecocks average 6.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Tigers surrender (16.4).
- When South Carolina puts up more than 16.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Gamecocks collect 332.0 yards per game, just 13.3 more than the 318.7 the Tigers allow.
- South Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 318.7 yards.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|South Carolina
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards
332.0
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.5
17
Giveaways
21
16
Takeaways
23