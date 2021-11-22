The Clemson Tigers (8-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) hit the field for the 2021 edition of the Palmetto Bowl.

Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 43 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 40.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 43 total in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43-point total for this game is 7.1 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

In Clemson's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more in five chances.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers rack up just 2.8 more points per game (26.5) than the Gamecocks allow (23.7).

When Clemson records more than 23.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Tigers collect only 6.2 more yards per game (362.7) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (356.5).

When Clemson totals more than 356.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (23).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Gamecocks have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

South Carolina has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Gamecocks average 6.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Tigers surrender (16.4).

When South Carolina puts up more than 16.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Gamecocks collect 332.0 yards per game, just 13.3 more than the 318.7 the Tigers allow.

South Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 318.7 yards.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

