The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) have a Sun Belt matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

South Alabama's games have gone over 57 points in three of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 9.9 points above Friday's over/under.

The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.9, 1.9 points more than Friday's total of 57.

The 57 over/under in this game is 4.3 points higher than the 52.7 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Chanticleers put up 15.2 more points per game (41.6) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).

Coastal Carolina is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.4 points.

The Chanticleers average 492.3 yards per game, 149.6 more yards than the 342.7 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

Coastal Carolina is 4-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team piles up more than 342.7 yards.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over seven times this season, 15 fewer than the Jaguars have forced (22).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Jaguars score 5.4 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers give up (19.9).

South Alabama is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.9 points.

The Jaguars average 47.6 more yards per game (371.4) than the Chanticleers give up (323.8).

When South Alabama amasses over 323.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats