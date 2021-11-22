Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 2,059 yards (228.8 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes (190-of-293), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has tacked on 258 rushing yards on 50 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 28.7 yards per game.
- The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 293 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 296 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards above his over/under in Monday's game.
- Jones had multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the Buccaneers.
- This week Jones will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 matchup with the Raiders, Jones completed 75.0% of his passes for 110 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He tacked on four carries for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
- Jones has thrown for 535 passing yards over his last three games (178.3 per game) and has a 70.6% completion percentage (60-of-85), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.
- He has tacked on 57 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 19.0 yards per game.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
36
11.2%
28
352
0
3
7.5%
Sterling Shepard
43
13.4%
32
324
1
9
22.5%
Kenny Golladay
32
10.0%
19
310
0
1
2.5%
Powered By Data Skrive