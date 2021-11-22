There will be player prop bet markets available for Daniel Jones before he hits the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Jones' New York Giants (3-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) take the field in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 2,059 yards (228.8 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes (190-of-293), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has tacked on 258 rushing yards on 50 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 28.7 yards per game.

The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Jones accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 293 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 296 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards above his over/under in Monday's game.

Jones had multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the Buccaneers.

This week Jones will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 matchup with the Raiders, Jones completed 75.0% of his passes for 110 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He tacked on four carries for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Jones has thrown for 535 passing yards over his last three games (178.3 per game) and has a 70.6% completion percentage (60-of-85), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.

He has tacked on 57 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 36 11.2% 28 352 0 3 7.5% Sterling Shepard 43 13.4% 32 324 1 9 22.5% Kenny Golladay 32 10.0% 19 310 0 1 2.5%

