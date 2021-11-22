The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA opponents at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Owls games this season is 53.1, 3.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 7.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-6-1 this year.

This season, the Owls have an ATS record of 3-2-1 in their six games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Owls rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.6).

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 26.6 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Owls collect 401 yards per game, 37.7 more yards than the 363.3 the Blue Raiders allow per matchup.

Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 363.3 yards.

The Owls have 17 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 29 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida Atlantic at SISportsbook.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Blue Raiders have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Blue Raiders average 30 points per game, 4.4 more than the Owls give up (25.6).

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 25.6 points, it is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average 58.1 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Owls allow per contest (413.4).

In games that Middle Tennessee amasses over 413.4 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats