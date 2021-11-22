Publish date:
Florida vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Florida vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 5.2 points above the 53.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Gators games this season is 59.4, 0.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.
- In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in nine chances).
- Florida's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Gators rack up 5.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Seminoles allow (26.7).
- When Florida records more than 26.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Gators rack up 480.4 yards per game, 100.8 more yards than the 379.6 the Seminoles allow per matchup.
- Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses more than 379.6 yards.
- The Gators have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Seminoles have forced (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- In Florida State's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Seminoles have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 2 points or more this year.
- Florida State's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Seminoles rack up just 1.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Gators allow (27.1).
- Florida State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.
- The Seminoles average 20.8 more yards per game (382.3) than the Gators give up (361.5).
- Florida State is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 361.5 yards.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over eight more times (18 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Florida State
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.2
27.1
Avg. Points Allowed
26.7
480.4
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
361.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.6
18
Giveaways
18
10
Takeaways
17