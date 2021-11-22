It'll be the Florida Gators (5-6) versus the Florida State Seminoles (5-6) in college football play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Odds for Florida vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in four of 11 games this season.

Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of 11 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points above the 53.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Gators games this season is 59.4, 0.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in nine chances).

Florida's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Gators rack up 5.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Seminoles allow (26.7).

When Florida records more than 26.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Gators rack up 480.4 yards per game, 100.8 more yards than the 379.6 the Seminoles allow per matchup.

Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses more than 379.6 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Seminoles have forced (17).

Florida State Stats and Trends

In Florida State's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Seminoles have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 2 points or more this year.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Seminoles rack up just 1.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Gators allow (27.1).

Florida State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.

The Seminoles average 20.8 more yards per game (382.3) than the Gators give up (361.5).

Florida State is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 361.5 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over eight more times (18 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats