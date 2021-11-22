The Valley Cup is up for grabs when the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-0 MWC) hit the field.

Odds for Fresno State vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of San Jose State's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 54 points per game, 1.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.7 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year, the Bulldogs score 7.7 more points per game (33.0) than the Spartans give up (25.3).

Fresno State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 100.6 more yards per game (461.4) than the Spartans give up per contest (360.8).

When Fresno State piles up more than 360.8 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (11) this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

San Jose State's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Spartans average 21.0 points per game, comparable to the 21.3 the Bulldogs surrender.

San Jose State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Spartans collect just 2.6 fewer yards per game (341.7) than the Bulldogs allow (344.3).

San Jose State is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses more than 344.3 yards.

This year the Spartans have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (20).

Season Stats