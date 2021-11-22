The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8) hit the field for the 2021 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 54.5 points four of 11 times.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 54.5 points in eight of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 14.5 points greater than the 40 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.0, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .

The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 35 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bulldogs put up 40.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (32.5).

When Georgia scores more than 32.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average just 14.9 fewer yards per game (440.0) than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (454.9).

Georgia is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up over 454.9 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Yellow Jackets have forced (13).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Yellow Jackets average 26.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the Bulldogs surrender (7.5).

Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team notches more than 7.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect 386.2 yards per game, 149.4 more yards than the 236.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team churns out over 236.8 yards.

This season the Yellow Jackets have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

