Publish date:
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia's games this season have gone over 54.5 points four of 11 times.
- Georgia Tech's games have gone over 54.5 points in eight of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 14.5 points greater than the 40 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.0, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .
- The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 35 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Bulldogs put up 40.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (32.5).
- When Georgia scores more than 32.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs average just 14.9 fewer yards per game (440.0) than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (454.9).
- Georgia is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up over 454.9 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Yellow Jackets have forced (13).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Yellow Jackets average 26.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the Bulldogs surrender (7.5).
- Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team notches more than 7.5 points.
- The Yellow Jackets collect 386.2 yards per game, 149.4 more yards than the 236.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team churns out over 236.8 yards.
- This season the Yellow Jackets have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
7.5
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
440.0
Avg. Total Yards
386.2
236.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.9
14
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
13