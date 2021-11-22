Publish date:
Georgia State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia State's games this season have gone over 49.5 points six of 11 times.
- So far this season, 60% of Troy's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- The two teams combine to score 49.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54.4 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 57.0 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This season, the Panthers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Panthers average just 0.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Trojans allow (25.1).
- Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.1 points.
- The Panthers rack up 50.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Trojans give up per outing (332.8).
- In games that Georgia State churns out over 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 22 takeaways .
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Trojans have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Troy's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Trojans average 5.3 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Panthers surrender (29.3).
- Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.3 points.
- The Trojans average 73.9 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Panthers allow per contest (411.4).
- The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (17 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats
|Georgia State
|Stats
|Troy
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.0
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
382.8
Avg. Total Yards
337.5
411.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.8
13
Giveaways
17
15
Takeaways
22