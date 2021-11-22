Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Georgia State Panthers (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) battle the Troy Trojans (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State's games this season have gone over 49.5 points six of 11 times.

So far this season, 60% of Troy's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The two teams combine to score 49.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.4 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 57.0 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Panthers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Panthers average just 0.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Trojans allow (25.1).

Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.1 points.

The Panthers rack up 50.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Trojans give up per outing (332.8).

In games that Georgia State churns out over 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 22 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Trojans have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Troy's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Trojans average 5.3 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Panthers surrender (29.3).

Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.3 points.

The Trojans average 73.9 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Panthers allow per contest (411.4).

The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (17 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats