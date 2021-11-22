Publish date:
Houston vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Houston vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.
- UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.5 points lower than the 58 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.5, 2.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .
- The 53.8 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 32.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Cougars rack up just 0.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Huskies give up (37.9).
- When Houston puts up more than 37.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars collect 32.9 fewer yards per game (417.1) than the Huskies give up per outing (450.0).
- In games that Houston totals more than 450.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
UConn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UConn is 5-5-0 this year.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 32.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- UConn's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Huskies average 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars allow (20.1).
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.1 points.
- The Huskies collect 27.5 fewer yards per game (267.6) than the Cougars allow per contest (295.1).
- In games that UConn churns out over 295.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Cougars have forced 21 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|UConn
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.5
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
417.1
Avg. Total Yards
267.6
295.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.0
10
Giveaways
21
21
Takeaways
13