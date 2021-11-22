The No. 19 Houston Cougars (10-1) and UConn Huskies (1-10) will meet in a matchup at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Odds for Houston vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.5 points lower than the 58 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.5, 2.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

The 53.8 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 32.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Cougars rack up just 0.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Huskies give up (37.9).

When Houston puts up more than 37.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars collect 32.9 fewer yards per game (417.1) than the Huskies give up per outing (450.0).

In games that Houston totals more than 450.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).

UConn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UConn is 5-5-0 this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 32.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

UConn's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Huskies average 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars allow (20.1).

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.1 points.

The Huskies collect 27.5 fewer yards per game (267.6) than the Cougars allow per contest (295.1).

In games that UConn churns out over 295.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Cougars have forced 21 turnovers.

Season Stats