The Land of Lincoln Trophy is up for grabs when the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Illinois' games this season have gone over 42.5 points four of 11 times.

So far this season, 45.5% of Northwestern's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 42.5.

The two teams combine to score 34.5 points per game, 8.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 50 points per game, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 49.5, 7.0 points above Saturday's total of 42.5.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Fighting Illini are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Fighting Illini rack up 17.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer than the Wildcats surrender per outing (27.4).

When Illinois puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini average 315.0 yards per game, 111.8 fewer yards than the 426.8 the Wildcats allow per contest.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Wildcats have forced (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Illinois at SISportsbook.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in six games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Wildcats average 5.8 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Fighting Illini surrender (22.6).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.6 points.

The Wildcats average 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (377.6).

Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 377.6 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Fighting Illini have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats