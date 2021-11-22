Publish date:
Illinois vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Illinois' games this season have gone over 42.5 points four of 11 times.
- So far this season, 45.5% of Northwestern's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 42.5.
- The two teams combine to score 34.5 points per game, 8.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 50 points per game, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 49.5, 7.0 points above Saturday's total of 42.5.
- The 46.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Fighting Illini are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Fighting Illini rack up 17.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer than the Wildcats surrender per outing (27.4).
- When Illinois puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini average 315.0 yards per game, 111.8 fewer yards than the 426.8 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Wildcats have forced (15).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in six games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year the Wildcats average 5.8 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Fighting Illini surrender (22.6).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (377.6).
- Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 377.6 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Fighting Illini have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats
|Illinois
|Stats
|Northwestern
17.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
315.0
Avg. Total Yards
328.8
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.8
11
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
15