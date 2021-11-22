The Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) face a Big 12 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 58.5 points four of 10 times.

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Friday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 54.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 52.3, 6.2 points fewer than Friday's total of 58.5 .

The 59.4 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa State is 4-6-0 this year.

The Cyclones have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cyclones put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs surrender (33.7).

Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 33.7 points.

The Cyclones rack up 26.6 fewer yards per game (428.0), than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (454.6).

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 454.6 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (14).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

TCU has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Horned Frogs score 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Cyclones allow (21.2).

TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team puts up more than 21.2 points.

The Horned Frogs collect 437.5 yards per game, 131.2 more yards than the 306.3 the Cyclones allow.

TCU is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team amasses more than 306.3 yards.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (13).

Season Stats