Publish date:
Iowa State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State's games this season have gone over 58.5 points four of 10 times.
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Friday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 54.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cyclones games this season is 52.3, 6.2 points fewer than Friday's total of 58.5 .
- The 59.4 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa State is 4-6-0 this year.
- The Cyclones have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
- Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Cyclones put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs surrender (33.7).
- Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 33.7 points.
- The Cyclones rack up 26.6 fewer yards per game (428.0), than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (454.6).
- Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 454.6 yards.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- TCU has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Horned Frogs score 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Cyclones allow (21.2).
- TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team puts up more than 21.2 points.
- The Horned Frogs collect 437.5 yards per game, 131.2 more yards than the 306.3 the Cyclones allow.
- TCU is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team amasses more than 306.3 yards.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|TCU
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.7
428.0
Avg. Total Yards
437.5
306.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.6
13
Giveaways
15
13
Takeaways
14