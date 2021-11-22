Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Kadarius Toney has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Toney's New York Giants (3-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney's team-leading 352 receiving yards (39.1 per game) have come on 28 receptions (36 targets).
  • Toney has been the target of 11.2% (36 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.
  • Toney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 267.9 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 outing against the Raiders, Toney was targeted one time, picking up nine yards on one reception.
  • Toney's five catches (six targets) have netted him 35 yards (11.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

36

11.2%

28

352

0

3

7.5%

Sterling Shepard

43

13.4%

32

324

1

9

22.5%

Kenny Golladay

32

10.0%

19

310

0

1

2.5%

Evan Engram

36

11.2%

26

224

2

3

7.5%

