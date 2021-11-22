Publish date:
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney's team-leading 352 receiving yards (39.1 per game) have come on 28 receptions (36 targets).
- Toney has been the target of 11.2% (36 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.
- Toney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 267.9 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 outing against the Raiders, Toney was targeted one time, picking up nine yards on one reception.
- Toney's five catches (six targets) have netted him 35 yards (11.7 ypg) in his last three games.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
36
11.2%
28
352
0
3
7.5%
Sterling Shepard
43
13.4%
32
324
1
9
22.5%
Kenny Golladay
32
10.0%
19
310
0
1
2.5%
Evan Engram
36
11.2%
26
224
2
3
7.5%
Powered By Data Skrive