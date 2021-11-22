Kadarius Toney has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Toney's New York Giants (3-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney's team-leading 352 receiving yards (39.1 per game) have come on 28 receptions (36 targets).

Toney has been the target of 11.2% (36 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.

Toney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 267.9 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 outing against the Raiders, Toney was targeted one time, picking up nine yards on one reception.

Toney's five catches (six targets) have netted him 35 yards (11.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 36 11.2% 28 352 0 3 7.5% Sterling Shepard 43 13.4% 32 324 1 9 22.5% Kenny Golladay 32 10.0% 19 310 0 1 2.5% Evan Engram 36 11.2% 26 224 2 3 7.5%

Powered By Data Skrive