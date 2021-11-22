MAC foes will clash when the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-5, 0-0 MAC) battle the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-5, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Kent State vs. Miami (OH)

Over/Under Insights

Kent State's games this season have gone over 65 points five of 11 times.

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points higher than the combined 59.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.1 points per game, 9.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Flashes games this season feature an average total of 67.6 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 65 total in this game is 11.0 points higher than the 54.0 average total in RedHawks games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Golden Flashes have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

Kent State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year, the Golden Flashes put up 10.5 more points per game (32.1) than the RedHawks surrender (21.6).

Kent State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 126.1 more yards per game (474.4) than the RedHawks allow per contest (348.3).

In games that Kent State amasses over 348.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Golden Flashes have eight giveaways this season, while the RedHawks have 13 takeaways .

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 5-6-0 this year.

This season, the RedHawks have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the RedHawks rack up 6.0 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Golden Flashes surrender (33.5).

Miami (OH) is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 33.5 points.

The RedHawks average 53.9 fewer yards per game (414.4) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (468.3).

In games that Miami (OH) totals over 468.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the RedHawks have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (21).

