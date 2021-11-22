Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Leonard Fournette and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) square off in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has taken 112 attempts for a team-leading 486 rushing yards (54.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 38 catches for 284 yards (31.6 per game).
  • He has handled 112, or 58.3%, of his team's 192 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.7% passing plays and 33.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Fournette has averaged 46.5 rushing yards per game versus the Giants, 18.0 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Fournette has not run for a touchdown versus the Giants.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 21st in the league, giving up 122.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Giants have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Fournette racked up 47 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry).
  • He added eight receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Fournette has piled up 154 rushing yards (51.3 per game) on 34 attempts with one touchdown.
  • He also has 71 receiving yards (23.7 per game) on 13 catches.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

112

58.3%

486

4

26

57.8%

4.3

Ronald Jones II

44

22.9%

194

1

9

20.0%

4.4

Giovani Bernard

7

3.6%

55

0

0

0.0%

7.9

Tom Brady

15

7.8%

41

1

6

13.3%

2.7

