FBS Independent opponents will battle when the Liberty Flames (7-4) meet the Army Black Knights (7-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 40% of Army's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.

Saturday's over/under is 15.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 9.7 points above the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Flames and their opponents have scored an average of 57.1 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Flames have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Liberty has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Flames rack up 9.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Black Knights surrender (23.5).

When Liberty scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Flames rack up 114.4 more yards per game (432.5) than the Black Knights give up per contest (318.1).

Liberty is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team amasses more than 318.1 yards.

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Black Knights' takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

Army Stats and Trends

Army is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Army's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Black Knights rack up 35.9 points per game, 15.1 more than the Flames allow (20.8).

Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.

The Black Knights rack up 87.4 more yards per game (402.1) than the Flames give up (314.7).

Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team churns out over 314.7 yards.

This season the Black Knights have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats