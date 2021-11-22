Publish date:
Liberty vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- So far this season, 40% of Army's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 9.7 points above the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Flames and their opponents have scored an average of 57.1 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.1 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Flames have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more so far this season.
- Liberty has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Flames rack up 9.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Black Knights surrender (23.5).
- When Liberty scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Flames rack up 114.4 more yards per game (432.5) than the Black Knights give up per contest (318.1).
- Liberty is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team amasses more than 318.1 yards.
- This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Black Knights' takeaways (13).
Army Stats and Trends
- Army is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Army's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Black Knights rack up 35.9 points per game, 15.1 more than the Flames allow (20.8).
- Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.
- The Black Knights rack up 87.4 more yards per game (402.1) than the Flames give up (314.7).
- Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team churns out over 314.7 yards.
- This season the Black Knights have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Army
33.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
432.5
Avg. Total Yards
402.1
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.1
18
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13