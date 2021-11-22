The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) will face each other in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 3.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 45.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.1 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Chargers rack up 24.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the Steelers give up per contest (20.6).

When Los Angeles scores more than 20.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Chargers collect 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per contest (348.9).

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Steelers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Steelers put up 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers give up (25.3).

Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Steelers collect 30.0 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers give up (361.1).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team totals more than 361.1 yards.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

In five home games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

This season, Chargers home games average 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

In away games, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Pittsburgh has not gone over the total in three away games this season.

The average total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

