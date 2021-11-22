Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) will face each other in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 3.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 45.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.1 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers rack up 24.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the Steelers give up per contest (20.6).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 20.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Chargers collect 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per contest (348.9).
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Pittsburgh has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Steelers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Steelers put up 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers give up (25.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
  • The Steelers collect 30.0 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers give up (361.1).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team totals more than 361.1 yards.
  • This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • In five home games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • In away games, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • Pittsburgh has not gone over the total in three away games this season.
  • The average total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

