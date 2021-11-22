The No. 23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) have a Sun Belt matchup with the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 54.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 53.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

In Louisiana's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).

Louisiana is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.6 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 49.8 fewer yards per game (408.8) than the Warhawks give up per matchup (458.6).

Louisiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 458.6 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 17 takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

In UL Monroe's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

UL Monroe's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Warhawks put up 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 18.7 points.

The Warhawks collect 328.7 yards per game, 23.2 fewer yards than the 351.9 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

When UL Monroe piles up over 351.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Warhawks have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats