November 22, 2021
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) have a Sun Belt matchup with the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • UL Monroe's games have gone over 54.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 53.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.
  • In Louisiana's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Louisiana's games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).
  • Louisiana is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.6 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns average 49.8 fewer yards per game (408.8) than the Warhawks give up per matchup (458.6).
  • Louisiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 458.6 yards.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 17 takeaways .
  • In UL Monroe's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Warhawks have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • UL Monroe's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Warhawks put up 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
  • UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 18.7 points.
  • The Warhawks collect 328.7 yards per game, 23.2 fewer yards than the 351.9 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
  • When UL Monroe piles up over 351.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Warhawks have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats

LouisianaStatsUL Monroe

32.2

Avg. Points Scored

21.4

18.7

Avg. Points Allowed

34.6

408.8

Avg. Total Yards

328.7

351.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

458.6

8

Giveaways

14

18

Takeaways

17