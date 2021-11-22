Publish date:
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- UL Monroe's games have gone over 54.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 53.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- In Louisiana's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).
- Louisiana is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.6 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 49.8 fewer yards per game (408.8) than the Warhawks give up per matchup (458.6).
- Louisiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 458.6 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 17 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- In UL Monroe's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Warhawks have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- UL Monroe's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Warhawks put up 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 18.7 points.
- The Warhawks collect 328.7 yards per game, 23.2 fewer yards than the 351.9 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- When UL Monroe piles up over 351.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Warhawks have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 18 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|UL Monroe
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
34.6
408.8
Avg. Total Yards
328.7
351.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
8
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
17