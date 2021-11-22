Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over 53.5 points eight of 11 times.
- Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.5 points higher than the combined 48 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 70.5 points per game, 17.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulldogs have just one ATS win in six games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 72.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs rack up 27.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer than the Owls give up per outing (36.6).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 36.6 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 57.4 fewer yards per game (380.0), than the Owls give up per matchup (437.4).
- When Louisiana Tech picks up over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Owls have forced (16).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Owls have just one against the spread win in eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Rice's games this season have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).
- This season the Owls put up 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.9).
- The Owls collect 357.0 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 434.5 the Bulldogs allow.
- In games that Rice amasses more than 434.5 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Owls have turned the ball over 20 times, while the Bulldogs have forced 20 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Rice
27.7
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
36.6
380.0
Avg. Total Yards
357.0
434.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
20
Giveaways
20
20
Takeaways
16