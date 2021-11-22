C-USA opponents will clash when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Rice Owls (3-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over 53.5 points eight of 11 times.

Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.5 points higher than the combined 48 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 70.5 points per game, 17.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have just one ATS win in six games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 72.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 27.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer than the Owls give up per outing (36.6).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 36.6 points.

The Bulldogs collect 57.4 fewer yards per game (380.0), than the Owls give up per matchup (437.4).

When Louisiana Tech picks up over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Owls have forced (16).

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls have just one against the spread win in eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Rice's games this season have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).

This season the Owls put up 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.9).

The Owls collect 357.0 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 434.5 the Bulldogs allow.

In games that Rice amasses more than 434.5 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Owls have turned the ball over 20 times, while the Bulldogs have forced 20 turnovers.

Season Stats