Louisville vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- Kentucky's games have gone over 57 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 7.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.1 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.
- Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 60.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- In Louisville's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cardinals rack up 10.7 more points per game (32.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.2).
- When Louisville puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Cardinals average 123.8 more yards per game (459.5) than the Wildcats allow per contest (335.7).
- When Louisville amasses over 335.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats score 6.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals give up (24.7).
- Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.7 points.
- The Wildcats collect 31.0 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals allow per contest (391.8).
- When Kentucky picks up more than 391.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Kentucky
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
459.5
Avg. Total Yards
422.8
391.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.7
12
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
8