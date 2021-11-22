The Louisville Cardinals (6-5) and Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) will clash at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Kentucky's games have gone over 57 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 7.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 46.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.1 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 60.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

In Louisville's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals rack up 10.7 more points per game (32.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.2).

When Louisville puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Cardinals average 123.8 more yards per game (459.5) than the Wildcats allow per contest (335.7).

When Louisville amasses over 335.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats score 6.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals give up (24.7).

Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.7 points.

The Wildcats collect 31.0 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals allow per contest (391.8).

When Kentucky picks up more than 391.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats