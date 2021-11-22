Publish date:
Marshall vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 75.5 points just two times this year.
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 75.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 77.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 28.0 points more than the 47.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 16.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 75.5 total in this game is 9.4 points higher than the 66.1 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Thundering Herd have an ATS record of 5-5 in their 10 games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Thundering Herd score 7.7 more points per game (35.2) than the Hilltoppers allow (27.5).
- When Marshall scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd average 65.2 more yards per game (484.4) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (419.2).
- When Marshall piles up more than 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (25).
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in three chances).
- Western Kentucky's games this season have hit the over seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Hilltoppers rack up 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd give up (20.0).
- Western Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team notches more than 20.0 points.
- The Hilltoppers collect 149.2 more yards per game (528.7) than the Thundering Herd give up per matchup (379.5).
- In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 379.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- This year the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
35.2
Avg. Points Scored
42.4
20.0
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
484.4
Avg. Total Yards
528.7
379.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.2
21
Giveaways
16
18
Takeaways
25