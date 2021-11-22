The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 75.5 points just two times this year.

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 75.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 77.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 28.0 points more than the 47.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 16.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 75.5 total in this game is 9.4 points higher than the 66.1 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Thundering Herd have an ATS record of 5-5 in their 10 games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Thundering Herd score 7.7 more points per game (35.2) than the Hilltoppers allow (27.5).

When Marshall scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd average 65.2 more yards per game (484.4) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (419.2).

When Marshall piles up more than 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (25).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Western Kentucky's games this season have hit the over seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

The Hilltoppers rack up 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd give up (20.0).

Western Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team notches more than 20.0 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 149.2 more yards per game (528.7) than the Thundering Herd give up per matchup (379.5).

In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 379.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).

Season Stats