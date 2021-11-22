The Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) have a Big Ten matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

In 30% of Rutgers' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 6.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.1 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 58.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Terrapins have been favored by 2 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Terrapins put up 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 per contest the Scarlet Knights surrender.

When Maryland scores more than 23.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins rack up 49.3 more yards per game (425.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (376.0).

Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 376.0 yards.

The Terrapins have 17 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Scarlet Knights have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Scarlet Knights rack up 20.9 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Terrapins allow (33.9).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.9 points.

The Scarlet Knights collect 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins give up per outing (420.6).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats