Maryland vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.
- In 30% of Rutgers' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 6.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.1 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 58.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.
- The Terrapins have been favored by 2 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Terrapins put up 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 per contest the Scarlet Knights surrender.
- When Maryland scores more than 23.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins rack up 49.3 more yards per game (425.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (376.0).
- Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 376.0 yards.
- The Terrapins have 17 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 20.9 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Terrapins allow (33.9).
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.9 points.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins give up per outing (420.6).
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Rutgers
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
311.4
420.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.0
17
Giveaways
11
9
Takeaways
17