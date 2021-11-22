Publish date:
Memphis vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.2 points higher than the combined 57.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 6.0 points fewer than the 63.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.1, 4.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- The 57.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Memphis is 3-7-0 this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Tigers average 29.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Green Wave allow per contest (34.1).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.1 points.
- The Tigers average only 4.9 more yards per game (438.0) than the Green Wave allow per outing (433.1).
- Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 433.1 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Green Wave are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this season.
- Tulane's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- This year the Green Wave put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Tigers allow (29.4).
- Tulane is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.4 points.
- The Green Wave rack up 34.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the Tigers allow (414.9).
- In games that Tulane amasses more than 414.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Tulane
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
34.1
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
414.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.1
19
Giveaways
21
11
Takeaways
15