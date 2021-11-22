The Memphis Tigers (5-6, 0-0 AAC) have an AAC matchup against the Tulane Green Wave (2-9, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Memphis has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 0.2 points higher than the combined 57.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 6.0 points fewer than the 63.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.1, 4.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

The 57.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Memphis is 3-7-0 this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Tigers average 29.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Green Wave allow per contest (34.1).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.1 points.

The Tigers average only 4.9 more yards per game (438.0) than the Green Wave allow per outing (433.1).

Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 433.1 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Green Wave are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this season.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year the Green Wave put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Tigers allow (29.4).

Tulane is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.4 points.

The Green Wave rack up 34.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the Tigers allow (414.9).

In games that Tulane amasses more than 414.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats