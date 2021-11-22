Publish date:
Miami vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 68.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 27.3% of Duke's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 68.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 69.2 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 21 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Hurricanes score 6.2 fewer points per game (32.9) than the Blue Devils surrender (39.1).
- Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 39.1 points.
- The Hurricanes rack up 441.5 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 516.0 the Blue Devils give up per outing.
- When Miami picks up over 516.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 21 points or more.
- Duke has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Blue Devils rack up 24.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hurricanes allow (30.1).
- When Duke records more than 30.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Blue Devils rack up 31.8 more yards per game (436.9) than the Hurricanes allow (405.1).
- In games that Duke picks up more than 405.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 20 times, 10 more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Duke
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.0
30.1
Avg. Points Allowed
39.1
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
436.9
405.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
516.0
17
Giveaways
20
10
Takeaways
14