ACC rivals will do battle when the Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 0-0 ACC) meet the Duke Blue Devils (3-8, 0-0 ACC) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Odds for Miami vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 68.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Duke's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 68.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 69.2 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 21 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Hurricanes score 6.2 fewer points per game (32.9) than the Blue Devils surrender (39.1).

Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 39.1 points.

The Hurricanes rack up 441.5 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 516.0 the Blue Devils give up per outing.

When Miami picks up over 516.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 21 points or more.

Duke has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Blue Devils rack up 24.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hurricanes allow (30.1).

When Duke records more than 30.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Blue Devils rack up 31.8 more yards per game (436.9) than the Hurricanes allow (405.1).

In games that Duke picks up more than 405.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 20 times, 10 more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (10).

Season Stats