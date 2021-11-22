The Land Grant Trophy is on the line when the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) square off.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Penn State's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 58.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41 points per game, 11.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 55.3, 2.8 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 51.5 points, one fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Spartans have been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-2-1 ATS in those games.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Spartans average 32.1 points per game, 16.6 more than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (15.5).

Michigan State is 7-2-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15.5 points.

The Spartans rack up 95.1 more yards per game (429.4) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (334.3).

When Michigan State churns out more than 334.3 yards, the team is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Spartans have 14 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 18 takeaways .

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this season have hit the over only two times in 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Nittany Lions put up just 0.7 more points per game (26.2) than the Spartans give up (25.5).

Penn State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 80.8 fewer yards per game (382.4) than the Spartans give up per contest (463.2).

When Penn State piles up over 463.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats