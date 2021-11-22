Mike Evans has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) take on the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' 66 targets have resulted in 41 catches for 606 yards (67.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 17.2% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Evans has averaged 108 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 42.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

In four matchups with the Giants, Evans has had a TD catch every time, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The Giants have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.2 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Evans was targeted three times, totaling 62 yards on two receptions (averaging 31 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Evans has tacked on 10 grabs for 186 yards and five touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and put up 62.0 receiving yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 66 17.2% 41 606 9 11 15.7% Chris Godwin 77 20.1% 57 717 4 17 24.3% Antonio Brown 42 10.9% 29 418 4 3 4.3% Leonard Fournette 48 12.5% 38 284 0 8 11.4%

Powered By Data Skrive