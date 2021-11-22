Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' 66 targets have resulted in 41 catches for 606 yards (67.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 17.2% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Evans has averaged 108 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 42.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In four matchups with the Giants, Evans has had a TD catch every time, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The Giants have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Evans was targeted three times, totaling 62 yards on two receptions (averaging 31 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Evans has tacked on 10 grabs for 186 yards and five touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and put up 62.0 receiving yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
66
17.2%
41
606
9
11
15.7%
Chris Godwin
77
20.1%
57
717
4
17
24.3%
Antonio Brown
42
10.9%
29
418
4
3
4.3%
Leonard Fournette
48
12.5%
38
284
0
8
11.4%
