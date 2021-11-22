Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Navy vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AAC rivals will do battle when the Navy Midshipmen (2-8, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-8, 0-0 AAC) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Odds for Navy vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

  • Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
  • In 90% of Temple's games this season (9/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
  • Saturday's total is 8.4 points higher than the combined 35.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 68.7 points per game, 25.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Midshipmen and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 10.2 points below the 53.7 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
  • Navy has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • Navy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Midshipmen rack up 18.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than the Owls surrender per outing (37.5).
  • The Midshipmen rack up 283.0 yards per game, 123.5 fewer yards than the 406.5 the Owls allow per outing.
  • This year, the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Owls have takeaways (13).
  • Temple has covered the spread twice this season.
  • This year, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more (in five chances).
  • Temple has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Owls score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).
  • Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.2 points.
  • The Owls collect 295.6 yards per game, 82.0 fewer yards than the 377.6 the Midshipmen give up.
  • When Temple piles up over 377.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats

NavyStatsTemple

18.6

Avg. Points Scored

16.5

31.2

Avg. Points Allowed

37.5

283.0

Avg. Total Yards

295.6

377.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

406.5

7

Giveaways

18

11

Takeaways

13