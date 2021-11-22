AAC rivals will do battle when the Navy Midshipmen (2-8, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-8, 0-0 AAC) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Odds for Navy vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

In 90% of Temple's games this season (9/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

Saturday's total is 8.4 points higher than the combined 35.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.7 points per game, 25.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Midshipmen and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 10.2 points below the 53.7 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Navy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen rack up 18.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than the Owls surrender per outing (37.5).

The Midshipmen rack up 283.0 yards per game, 123.5 fewer yards than the 406.5 the Owls allow per outing.

This year, the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Owls have takeaways (13).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread twice this season.

This year, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more (in five chances).

Temple has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Owls score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.2 points.

The Owls collect 295.6 yards per game, 82.0 fewer yards than the 377.6 the Midshipmen give up.

When Temple piles up over 377.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats