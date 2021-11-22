Publish date:
Navy vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Navy vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
- In 90% of Temple's games this season (9/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- Saturday's total is 8.4 points higher than the combined 35.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 68.7 points per game, 25.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Midshipmen and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 10.2 points below the 53.7 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- Navy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen rack up 18.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than the Owls surrender per outing (37.5).
- The Midshipmen rack up 283.0 yards per game, 123.5 fewer yards than the 406.5 the Owls allow per outing.
- This year, the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Owls have takeaways (13).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread twice this season.
- This year, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more (in five chances).
- Temple has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Owls score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.2 points.
- The Owls collect 295.6 yards per game, 82.0 fewer yards than the 377.6 the Midshipmen give up.
- When Temple piles up over 377.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Navy
|Stats
|Temple
18.6
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
283.0
Avg. Total Yards
295.6
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.5
7
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
13