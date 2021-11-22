ACC opponents will battle when the No. 24 NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-0 ACC) meet the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for NC State vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63 points only once this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of North Carolina's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 63.

Friday's total is 7.0 points lower than the two team's combined 70 points per game average.

The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.9 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 54.2, 8.8 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 63 .

The 67.2 PPG average total in Tar Heels games this season is 4.2 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

NC State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Wolf Pack rack up just 1.6 more points per game (33.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (31.4).

When NC State records more than 31.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 419.4 yards per game, just 7.2 more than the 412.2 the Tar Heels give up per matchup.

In games that NC State churns out more than 412.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have 10 giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 14 takeaways .

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

North Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels score 37.0 points per game, 18.3 more than the Wolf Pack allow (18.7).

North Carolina is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team records more than 18.7 points.

The Tar Heels average 161.5 more yards per game (482.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (321.4).

North Carolina is 4-7 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team piles up more than 321.4 yards.

This year the Tar Heels have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (14).

