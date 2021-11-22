The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup with the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Nebraska vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Iowa's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to score 54 points per game, 9.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.4 points more than the 39.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

In Nebraska's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Cornhuskers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cornhuskers rack up 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes give up (16.9).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.9 points.

The Cornhuskers average 458.4 yards per game, 143.7 more yards than the 314.7 the Hawkeyes give up per contest.

Nebraska is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall when the team totals over 314.7 yards.

This year, the Cornhuskers have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (25).

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Hawkeyes put up 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the Cornhuskers give up (22.2).

Iowa is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Hawkeyes average 293.2 yards per game, 73.0 fewer yards than the 366.2 the Cornhuskers give up.

In games that Iowa totals more than 366.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats