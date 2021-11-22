Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nebraska vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 27.3% of Iowa's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 44.5.
- The two teams combine to score 54 points per game, 9.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.4 points more than the 39.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- In Nebraska's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cornhuskers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cornhuskers rack up 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes give up (16.9).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.9 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 458.4 yards per game, 143.7 more yards than the 314.7 the Hawkeyes give up per contest.
- Nebraska is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall when the team totals over 314.7 yards.
- This year, the Cornhuskers have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (25).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Hawkeyes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Hawkeyes put up 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the Cornhuskers give up (22.2).
- Iowa is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 293.2 yards per game, 73.0 fewer yards than the 366.2 the Cornhuskers give up.
- In games that Iowa totals more than 366.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Iowa
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
25.5
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.9
458.4
Avg. Total Yards
293.2
366.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
314.7
16
Giveaways
14
12
Takeaways
25