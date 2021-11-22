MWC foes will battle when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the Colorado State Rams (3-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Colorado State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 4.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.7, 1.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).

The Wolf Pack average 35.3 points per game, 9.2 more than the Rams allow per outing (26.1).

Nevada is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.1 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 431.5 yards per game, 66.2 more yards than the 365.3 the Rams give up per outing.

In games that Nevada picks up more than 365.3 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Rams have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year the Rams average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (25.7).

When Colorado State records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rams rack up only 19.7 more yards per game (413.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (393.6).

Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team churns out more than 393.6 yards.

This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (21).

Season Stats