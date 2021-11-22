Publish date:
Nevada vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Colorado State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 4.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.7, 1.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- The 49.4 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).
- The Wolf Pack average 35.3 points per game, 9.2 more than the Rams allow per outing (26.1).
- Nevada is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.1 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 431.5 yards per game, 66.2 more yards than the 365.3 the Rams give up per outing.
- In games that Nevada picks up more than 365.3 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Colorado State has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Rams have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Colorado State's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This year the Rams average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (25.7).
- When Colorado State records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rams rack up only 19.7 more yards per game (413.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (393.6).
- Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team churns out more than 393.6 yards.
- This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (21).
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Colorado State
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.1
431.5
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
393.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.3
9
Giveaways
14
21
Takeaways
12