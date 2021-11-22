FBS Independent rivals will meet when the New Mexico State Aggies (1-10) meet the UMass Minutemen (1-10).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for New Mexico State vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 58.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

UMass' games have gone over 58.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 36 points per game, 22.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 84.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 26.1 more than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 60.0 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 total in this game is 0.9 points higher than the 57.6 average total in Minutemen games this season.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

New Mexico State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Aggies rack up 22.4 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Minutemen allow (43.0).

The Aggies collect 124.0 fewer yards per game (347.9) than the Minutemen allow per matchup (471.9).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Minutemen have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for New Mexico State at SISportsbook.

UMass Stats and Trends

In UMass' 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Minutemen are 3-5 ATS when underdogs by 6 points or more this season.

UMass' games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Minutemen average 26.2 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Aggies allow (41.6).

The Minutemen rack up 206.0 fewer yards per game (290.5) than the Aggies give up (496.5).

This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats