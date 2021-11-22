Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Stanford's games have gone over 52.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 55.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 49.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.6, 2.1 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The 52.6 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- In Notre Dame's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Irish have always covered the spread this season when favored by 17.5 points or more.
- Notre Dame has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Fighting Irish score 3.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cardinal give up (31.3).
- Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.3 points.
- The Fighting Irish rack up 407.3 yards per game, 38.6 fewer yards than the 445.9 the Cardinal give up per contest.
- Notre Dame is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 445.9 yards.
- This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Cardinal's takeaways (8).
Stanford Stats and Trends
- In Stanford's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Stanford has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Cardinal put up just 2.4 more points per game (21) than the Fighting Irish allow (18.6).
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 18.6 points.
- The Cardinal average 309.6 yards per game, 39.7 fewer yards than the 349.3 the Fighting Irish allow.
- When Stanford picks up over 349.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal have 17 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Stanford
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
21
18.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
407.3
Avg. Total Yards
309.6
349.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.9
13
Giveaways
17
21
Takeaways
8