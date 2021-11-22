The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) and Stanford Cardinal (3-8) will face each other in a matchup at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Stanford's games have gone over 52.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.6, 2.1 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 52.6 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have always covered the spread this season when favored by 17.5 points or more.

Notre Dame has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Fighting Irish score 3.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cardinal give up (31.3).

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.3 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 407.3 yards per game, 38.6 fewer yards than the 445.9 the Cardinal give up per contest.

Notre Dame is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 445.9 yards.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Cardinal's takeaways (8).

Stanford Stats and Trends

In Stanford's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Stanford has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Cardinal put up just 2.4 more points per game (21) than the Fighting Irish allow (18.6).

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 18.6 points.

The Cardinal average 309.6 yards per game, 39.7 fewer yards than the 349.3 the Fighting Irish allow.

When Stanford picks up over 349.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal have 17 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats