Publish date:
Ohio vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.
- In 45.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 48.5.
- The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 15.2 points under the 63.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Bobcats and their opponents have scored an average of 56.2 points per game in 2021, 7.7 more than Friday's total.
- The 50.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Ohio has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bobcats put up 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Falcons give up per outing (32.5).
- When Ohio puts up more than 32.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bobcats collect just 2.8 fewer yards per game (384.9) than the Falcons give up per outing (387.7).
- In games that Ohio piles up more than 387.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Bobcats have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio at SISportsbook.
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Falcons have been underdogs by 5 points or more eight times this year and are 6-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Falcons score 9.7 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Bobcats give up (31.2).
- The Falcons rack up 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats give up (437.1).
- This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Bobcats' takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio
|Stats
|Bowling Green
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
21.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
314.3
437.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
387.7
13
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
15