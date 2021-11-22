The Ohio Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (3-8, 0-0 MAC) will battle in clash of MAC rivals at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 48.5.

The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 15.2 points under the 63.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bobcats and their opponents have scored an average of 56.2 points per game in 2021, 7.7 more than Friday's total.

The 50.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bobcats have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bobcats put up 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Falcons give up per outing (32.5).

When Ohio puts up more than 32.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bobcats collect just 2.8 fewer yards per game (384.9) than the Falcons give up per outing (387.7).

In games that Ohio piles up more than 387.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Bobcats have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (15).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 5 points or more eight times this year and are 6-2 ATS in those matchups.

Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Falcons score 9.7 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Bobcats give up (31.2).

The Falcons rack up 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats give up (437.1).

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Bobcats' takeaways (8).

Season Stats