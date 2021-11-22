The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet in The Game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in five of 11 games this season.

In 27.3% of Michigan's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 64.

The two teams combine to score 84.1 points per game, 20.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 28.7 points more than the 35.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 12.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes average 47.2 points per game, 30.9 more than the Wolverines surrender per matchup (16.3).

When Ohio State puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Buckeyes collect 559.5 yards per game, 252.8 more yards than the 306.7 the Wolverines give up per outing.

When Ohio State picks up over 306.7 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's 11 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines put up 36.9 points per game, 17.9 more than the Buckeyes allow (19.0).

When Michigan records more than 19.0 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 92.2 more yards per game (447.9) than the Buckeyes allow (355.7).

In games that Michigan churns out more than 355.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times, 10 fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats