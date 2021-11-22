Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in five of 11 games this season.
- In 27.3% of Michigan's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 64.
- The two teams combine to score 84.1 points per game, 20.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 28.7 points more than the 35.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.0 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 12.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes average 47.2 points per game, 30.9 more than the Wolverines surrender per matchup (16.3).
- When Ohio State puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes collect 559.5 yards per game, 252.8 more yards than the 306.7 the Wolverines give up per outing.
- When Ohio State picks up over 306.7 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (15).
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's 11 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines put up 36.9 points per game, 17.9 more than the Buckeyes allow (19.0).
- When Michigan records more than 19.0 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 92.2 more yards per game (447.9) than the Buckeyes allow (355.7).
- In games that Michigan churns out more than 355.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times, 10 fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (18).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Michigan
47.2
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
559.5
Avg. Total Yards
447.9
355.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.7
9
Giveaways
8
18
Takeaways
15