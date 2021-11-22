Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 63.6% of Oklahoma's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.3, is 18.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 12.4 points greater than the 39.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Sooners have averaged a total of 62.8 points, 11.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State is 9-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cowboys are 6-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma State has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys put up 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (24.2).
- Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.2 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 32.4 more yards per game (414.9) than the Sooners allow per matchup (382.5).
- When Oklahoma State churns out over 382.5 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 5-6-0 this year.
- Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Sooners average 24.0 more points per game (38.9) than the Cowboys give up (14.9).
- Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team puts up more than 14.9 points.
- The Sooners average 180.3 more yards per game (441.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (261.3).
- In games that Oklahoma amasses over 261.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Sooners have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Oklahoma
31.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.2
414.9
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
261.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.5
12
Giveaways
11
14
Takeaways
20