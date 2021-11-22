The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) take the field for the 2021 edition of Bedlam.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 63.6% of Oklahoma's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.3, is 18.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.4 points greater than the 39.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Sooners have averaged a total of 62.8 points, 11.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State is 9-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys are 6-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Oklahoma State has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (24.2).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.2 points.

The Cowboys rack up 32.4 more yards per game (414.9) than the Sooners allow per matchup (382.5).

When Oklahoma State churns out over 382.5 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 5-6-0 this year.

Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Sooners average 24.0 more points per game (38.9) than the Cowboys give up (14.9).

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team puts up more than 14.9 points.

The Sooners average 180.3 more yards per game (441.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (261.3).

In games that Oklahoma amasses over 261.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Sooners have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats