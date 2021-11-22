Publish date:
Old Dominion vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Old Dominion and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 56 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 52.5 points per game, 3.5 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 3.0 points under the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Monarchs and their opponents score an average of 54.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Old Dominion has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Monarchs have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- This year, the Monarchs rack up 6.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the 49ers surrender (32.0).
- Old Dominion is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.0 points.
- The Monarchs collect 87.0 fewer yards per game (380.4), than the 49ers give up per matchup (467.4).
- In games that Old Dominion amasses over 467.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Monarchs have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Charlotte is 5-5-1 this year.
- The 49ers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in three chances).
- Charlotte's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The 49ers put up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 the Monarchs give up.
- Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.0 points.
- The 49ers rack up 396.3 yards per game, 33.3 more yards than the 363.0 the Monarchs allow.
- When Charlotte totals more than 363.0 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Old Dominion
|Stats
|Charlotte
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
26.5
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
380.4
Avg. Total Yards
396.3
363.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
467.4
19
Giveaways
16
12
Takeaways
12