The Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) face a C-USA matchup with the Charlotte 49ers (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of 11 games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 56 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.5 points per game, 3.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.0 points under the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Monarchs and their opponents score an average of 54.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Monarchs have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

This year, the Monarchs rack up 6.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the 49ers surrender (32.0).

Old Dominion is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.0 points.

The Monarchs collect 87.0 fewer yards per game (380.4), than the 49ers give up per matchup (467.4).

In games that Old Dominion amasses over 467.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Monarchs have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Charlotte is 5-5-1 this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in three chances).

Charlotte's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The 49ers put up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 the Monarchs give up.

Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.0 points.

The 49ers rack up 396.3 yards per game, 33.3 more yards than the 363.0 the Monarchs allow.

When Charlotte totals more than 363.0 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (12).

